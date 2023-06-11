Divakaran’s claims against solar scam probe panel cannot be dismissed lightly: KC Joseph

Kottayam: Veteran Congress leader and former Irikkur legislator K C Joseph is reportedly upset with his party colleagues for not backing former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to the hilt over the recent comments by CPI leader C Divakaran and former Director General of Police A Hemachandran against the Justice G Sivarajan Commission which investigated the solar scam.

"The attempts to play down the revelations made by the CPI leader C Divakaran about the conspiracy and corruption behind the move to incriminate the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the Solar Commission report should be viewed extremely seriously. Efforts by anyone to play them down were unacceptable," stated Joseph, who is a bulwark of the prominent 'A' faction in the party.

Joseph demanded an investigation if there was a conspiracy to implicate the office of Oommen Chandy in the solar scam. He also said the general public view was that the Congress had not utilised the opportunities to expose the loathsome activities of the CPM and the attempts to spoil the fair name of Oommen Chandy who is well-known for integrity and probity in public life.

"However, I am not blaming anyone over this issue," Joseph said.

While Divakaran said that Justice Sivarajan had "taken Rs 5 crore" and prepared a report against the Oommen Chandy government, Hemachandran alleged that the judicial commission was interested in learning lewd details on the cases rather than seeking the truth.

Divakaran in his autobiography alleged that a political pact had been reached to abruptly end the Solar scam protest in 2013.