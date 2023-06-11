Medical negligence alleged in death of infant at Nedumangad, locals protest before district hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: Locals protested before the district hospital at Nedumangad on Sunday alleging medical negligence in the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old patient.

The police managed to disperse the crowd after promising to probe the accusations.

According to reports, the girl child of Karakulam natives Sujith and Sukanya died Sunday morning.

The child reportedly underwent nebulisation at the hospital for the last four days. Besides, other medication was also given, alleged a relative.

"The child had some kanji (porridge), took the medicine and slept for some time. It woke up and started feeling unwell and died," a relative told Manorama News.