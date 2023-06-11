Thrissur temple to hold special puja for Arikomban's well-being and long life

Anthikad: Wild tusker Arikomban, which was translocated twice to new habitats in the space of two months, continues to evoke sympathy among elephant lovers.

A two-day puja — a ritual to propitiate gods — is being carried out at a temple here for the well-being and longevity of Arikomban by an expatriate, Kochurani, who is originally from Kottayam but is now settled in Malaysia.

As part of her offering, an entire day's puja was performed on Saturday at the Alumthazham Mahavarahi Devi Temple at Vallur village, near Anthikad, in Kerala's Thrissur district. The next, panchami puja, is scheduled for 6.30 pm on June 23.

Chief Priest Vishnu Kuttale solemnized the rituals, including the entire-day puja, panchami puja, and plough offering, on Saturday to please Goddess Varahi. A large number of devotees have turned out for the special puja for Arikomban.

Kochurani, a devotee of Goddess Varahi, used to visit the temple after she came to know about Arikomban from social media.

The elephant, known for its love for rice, was last spotted in Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary. It was first translocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve from its original habitat in Idukki’s Chinnakanal on April 30 and then to the Upper Kodayar area of the Muthukuzhi forest, near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, from Cumbum on June 6.

The elephant, which suffered a deep cut on its trunk, continues to walk, sometimes 20 to 30 kilometres a day, as experts point out that it was attempting to go back to its original habitat.

Earlier, a group of auto drivers from Anakkara in the Idukki district had formed the ‘Arikomban Fans Association’. The rogue elephant, which reportedly trampled over 10 people, was first translocated after it ransacked several ration shops and destroyed houses in Chinnakanal.

However, sympathies are pouring in for the animal from various quarters ever since the first ‘Mission Arikomban’ operation launched by the Kerala Forest Department.