Kerala leads in number of Assembly sessions but tops in ordinances too!

New Delhi: A study report released by an independent research organization PRS Legislative, New Delhi, states that Kerala Legislative Assembly is number one in the country for convening the Legislative Assembly for the most number of days last year. The Assembly was convened for 41 days in Kerala while the national average was only 21 days.

Kerala is way better than the average when it comes to the duration of the assembly sessions held too. The national average is 5 hours, while it is 6 hours in Kerala.

The State has been leading the list for the number of days the Assembly was convened continuously for the past seven years. The State’s Assembly can also boast of the long discussions held (highest time taken) over the budget and bills. While the national average for budget discussions is 8 days, it is 14 days in Kerala.

While the other States leave only 5 per cent of their bills to the Legislature committees, Kerala has left 80 per cent of the bills for the consideration of the Assembly committees.

Unwanted record?

Kerala passed the highest number of ordinances – 15 - last year among the states in India. However, compared to the previous years there has been a dip in the number of ordinances. The State had passed up to 144 ordinances in 2021 while it was 81 in 2020.

Last year, only 79 ordinances were passed by the States nationwide. Maharashtra, with 13 ordinances, is in the second position after Kerala regarding the number of ordinances passed last year.