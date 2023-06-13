Even CM's personal secy, DIG will be found guilty if case is investigated properly: Monson Mavunkal

Kochi: Monson Mavunkal, who swindled Rs 10 crore from several people after he claimed to be in possession of rare antiquities, on Tuesday said KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has no role in the fraud.

"This is a case that has a direct connection with the chief minister's personal secretary. If investigated properly, even the DIG will be found guilty," said Mavunkal.

He also said all information regarding the case was passed on to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Monson's response came as he was about to appear in court.

On Monday, the Crime Branch named Sudhakaran the second accused in the antiquities fraud case involving Mavunkal and asked him to appear before them on Wednesday.

However, Sudhakaran said he would not be able to appear before the Crime Branch as he has to attend a meeting of newly appointed Congress block committee leaders in Kozhikode on Wednesday. He said he would inform the police about his inconvenience in writing. If the police don't entertain it, legal ways will be explored, he said.

The case against Mavunkal was registered based on a complaint submitted to the chief minister by Yakoob Purayil, Siddique Purayil, Anoop V Ahammed, Salim Edathil, M T Shameer and Shanimon, all persons defrauded by him.

According to the Crime Branch, during the investigation, they found enough evidence to implicate Sudhakaran.

Mavunkal, who was arrested in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered based on the complaint that he molested the minor daughter of one of his employees, is currently in judicial custody.

The Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet in the POCSO case.