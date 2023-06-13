CPM branch committee member in Malappuram found hanging

Pulakoottathil Krishnakumar (47).

Malappuram: A branch committee member of the CPM from Changaramkulam in the Malappuram district was found hanging at an AKG cultural centre near his house here on Monday.

The deceased is Alamode native Pulakoottathil Krishnakumar (47), who was reportedly an active member of the party.

He had been missing since Monday morning and the body was found following a search conducted by his friends. Krishnakumar was an employee at the Changaramkulam Agriculture Development Bank.

