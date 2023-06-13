CPM secretary makes a U-turn, blames media for constructing his statement against journalists

Palakkad: CPM State Secretary MV Govindan did a sudden U-turn on Tuesday, two days after he threatened to sue the media if they continued to "indulge in anti-government, anti-SFI campaign".



Denying that he had made such a statement, Govindan accused the media of misreporting. Speaking to reporters, the CPM leader said he was responding to the allegations raised against PM Arsho, state secretary of SFI, the students' arm of the party.

"If there is a conspiracy against the SFI leader, I will speak about it. The case was registered since we were convinced about the conspiracy. Let the investigation continue," he said. Govindan was referring to the case charged against Akhila Nandakumar, the Chief Reporter of Asianet News who was the first one to air the report on Arsho's controversial marklist. The mark list published on the official website of Maharaja's college declared the SFI leader passed the semester examination even after scoring zero marks.

"The police registered a case based on Arsho's complaint. I was asked how I view those arraigned as accused in the First Information Report. I said the criminal conspiracy should be brought before the law, irrespective of whoever is involved — be it a journalist, or a part of the media, politician, or anyone," the CPM State Secretary said.

"The remaining part of the report was wrong arguments thrust upon me though I haven't said so. Raising wrong arguments, holding discussions over them, and publishing editorials are wrong trends," he argued.

He further asked whether anyone would accept if someone spreads the news that he has prohibited criticisms against the government.

"I have always been saying that everyone, the media, or individuals, have the right to criticise the government, the party, and political activities at various levels," he said.

Govindan added that when he is open to criticism, reports saying that he had threatened to sue those criticising the government should be termed as "utter nonsense" in plain language. "However, I am not saying it, but the stand adopted (reports) was wrong," he added.

On Sunday, June 11, Govindan said those who are campaigning against the SFI in the guise of media would be booked.

"Cases were registered earlier," he said. "Media has a stand, and it should remain there," he responded to reporters' query on the case against Akhila.