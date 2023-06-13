Fake certificate case: Cops accused of attempt to sabotage probe

Palakkad: The police investigating the controversial fake certificate row involving former Student Federation of India (SFI) leader K Vidya are accused of attempting to sabotage a key piece of evidence in the case, that of the CCTV images of her arriving at the Government College, Attappady, for attending an interview for the Guest Lecturer post there.

Earlier, Principal Lalimol Varghese filed a complaint with the Agali police in which it was stated that Vidya, a native of Thrikaripur in Kasaragod, submitted a forged experience certificate that showed she had worked as a guest lecturer at the Maharajas College in Ernakulam.

The cops initially maintained that the CCTV images of Vidya arriving for the interview were not available. However, they were forced to change their stance and gather the key evidence by Monday evening after the principal countered their claim.

To the queries of media personnel about whether the CCTV images were examined or not, police officers at first replied that only the images from six days were available. However, Lalimol Varghese responded to the journalists by saying that the images from 12 days were available at the college. The cops got into a trap after she clarified that the CCTV image of June 2 was available.

The images clearly show Vidya arriving at the college in a car at 10:10 am and collecting the form from the office at 10:13 am Further, she could be seen entering the interview hall as the fifth candidate at 10:26 am and then returning in the same car at 12:19 am, sources said.

Though the cops visited the college last Friday, they hadn’t collected the CCTV images. Inspector K Salim, who is leading the investigation, cited that they didn’t gather the same information as the college officials told them that only the images of six days were available with the institution.

The cops, who recorded the statements of Lalimol and the members of the panel who conducted the interview, will approach the Palakkad Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday, seeking permission to record their secret statement.

Vidya has gone missing after the registration of a non-bailable case against her a few days ago, and the cops have failed to locate her. There is criticism that the police are deliberately delaying the proceedings on account of Vidya's moving the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.