Man returning from his neighbour's funeral falls from bridge, dies

Idukki: A 46-year-old man died after he fell from a narrow concrete bridge built over the Mulakuvalli River at Cheruthonni in Idukki on Monday afternoon.



Police said Thekkedathu Biju was returning from the funeral of his neighbour Pullikkunnel Joshi, who was found hanging inside his house when the accident happened.

According to cops at Idukki police station, Biju was at Joshi's house making all arrangements for the funeral, and at around 2 pm was spotted near the 15-metre-long concrete bridge (Cchappathu).

An autorickshaw driver found Biju falling from the 'chappathu' (bridge) into the river as he walked through a muddy slippery portion of the bridge. He has washed away for nearly 20 metres, but he clung to a rock. Though he was rushed to Idukki Medical College, he could not be saved.

An eyewitness told the police that Biju was staggering while walking on the bridge. Locals said that the deceased had suffered head injuries when he fell from the bridge into a rocky portion of the river.

Biju’s funeral was held on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Anu and three children.