Youth suffers grievous injuries in hit-and-run incident

Kaduthuruthy: A pedestrian was grievously injured in a hit-and-run case on Adityapuram-Manvettom road.

Onlookers rushed the youth — later identified as 29-year-old Jayesh Thilakan of Edayazham Harijan Colony — to a hospital after a car knocked him down. The vehicle did not stop after the incident.

Thilakan has been under intensive care and has not yet regained consciousness.

The incident occurred around 7:45 pm on Sunday, June 11. Thilakan was proceeding to his wife's house after making purchases from a nearby shop when the car hit him.

People who gathered at the scene were initially reluctant to help a profusely bleeding Thilakan. However, later they took him to the HGM Hospital at Muttuchira, and then to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. They have examined the footage from CCTV cameras at Adityapuram to identify the vehicle.

Thilakan's wife Ashwathy has been ill for the past week and was staying with her parents. The car hit the youth while he was going to his wife.