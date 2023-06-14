Muslim League 'concerned' over Congress' 'internal discord' but optimistic

Malappuram: The concerns of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are more resonant than ever now over the internal discord of the Congress in Kerala.

The Muslim League is of the view that the growing rifts within the grand old party's state leadership would affect the electoral prospects of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The IUML shares the apprehension that the dissension in the Congress is dragging the alliance and slowing it down from gaining political ground over the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) even as the government faces serious allegations of corruption and such.

IUML has openly expressed its worries over the internal issues of the Congress on various occasions.

For instance, the tension between the two parties aggravated following a controversial statement made by KPCC president K Sudhakaran that claimed Jawaharlal Nehru had made compromises and was giving in to fascist tendencies.

Leaders like M K Muneer and P K Basheer from the IUML vehemently criticised the Congress leader for the aforementioned statement. Such open criticism from Muslim League leaders against the party chief of the Congress would be considered unacceptable and would have drawn much critique if it had transpired a few years ago.

“UDF has to raise the bar and meet the expectations of the people of Kerala who are annoyed with the policies and mis-governance of the central and state governments. It would be an injustice to those who support the UDF if the front fails to perform and meet the expectations of the voters who believe in democracy and fair rule. So each party in the UDF has the responsibility to deliver their duties. We believe Congress party would resolve its issues and come out strongly from this crisis,” IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikkutty shared a similar thought with the media on Wednesday in Malappuram.

“Lok Sabha election is due in one year. We expect the issues within the Congress party would be resolved soon. We do not believe in intervening in the internal issues of the Congress party,” Kunhalikutty said.

A strong rapport between Oommen Chandy and IUML leaders had ensured the smooth functioning of the UDF until a few years ago. Since the leadership changed with time, an insecure feeling has been brewing within the IUML. Both parties are not sharing the same wavelength at present. However, the parties are still optimistic that the front would strengthen and the Congress would deliver its responsibility.

“It is natural for other parties in the alliance to have concerns over issues in the Congress as we are leading the front. They are no doubt worried that the rifts in the party would affect the chances of UDF in the coming elections. We believe the issues would be resolved soon,” Congress leader K Muraleedharan said.