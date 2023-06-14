Kochi Customs seize 984 gm gold fastened under IndiGo flight seat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2023 08:16 PM IST
The gold was found in a rectangular packet concealed inside a hollow pipe under a seat of an IndiGo flight (representational image). Photo: Special arrangement

Almost a kilogram of gold was found fastened under a seat of an IndiGo flight at the Nedumbassery Airport here on Wednesday.

The gold, weighing 984 gm, was in a paste form inside a grey-coloured rectangular packet that was, reportedly, concealed inside a hollow pipe under a seat.

Based on the information provided by the flight security, Customs officers rummaged and discovered the gold.

No arrests have been made yet. Customs sources said the gold must have been left there by smugglers.

The flight that took off from Mahe was bound for Chennai.

