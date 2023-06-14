Thrissur native stabbed to death by thief in Riyadh

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2023 05:33 PM IST
Karipamkulam Ashraf.

Karipamkulam Ashraf (43), a native of Thrissur Peringotukara, was stabbed to death by a thief in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The incident took place at a park on Exit 4 late on Tuesday, police said.

Ashraf was a driver and was resting in the park when the thief waylaid him. Ashraf was stabbed when he tried to stop the man from stealing his mobile phone and purse.

Ashraf, who was seriously injured in the attack, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Saudi German Hospital. But he died early this morning.

It is suspected that the attacker is man of African descent. Ashraf is survived by his wife Shahana and brother Shanab.

