Team including cyber experts to probe fake certificate case against K Vidya

Palakkad: District police chief P Anand has issued an order to form a new investigation team to probe the controversial fake certificate case against former SFI leader K Vidya.



Cyber experts are also included in the probe team led by Agali Circle Inspector K Salim.

As per the case, the accused had produced a fake experience certificate from Maharaja's College, Kochi, to obtain the post of guest lecturer at Attapadi Govt. College.

Puthur SI V Jayaprasad, civil police officers P Vinu, M Shafeeq, K K Anees, P Subhash, P D Devasya, K M Prince, Bindu Sivan and B Vineeth Kumar are the other members of the investigation team.

Earlier, a four-member team led by Agali DySP investigated the case.

The new probe team has been trying to trace Vidya who is absconding from the police.

At the same time, the officials suspect that Vidya has moved to Kozhikode from Kochi after police booked her.

Those who helped Vidya won't be spared: Police

The Agali police suspect that Vidya had taken the help of a computer centre to prepare the fake employment experience certificate.

N Muraleedharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Agali, said that the police would arrest those who were found to have helped her in perpetrating the offence.

On Wednesday, the probe team from Agali reached the Sanskrit University headquarters at Kalady and met the Vice Chancellor, Dr M V Narayanan and Registrar, Dr M B Gopalakrishnan. They mainly enquired whether Vidya was still staying in the university hostel. The university authorities informed the team that Vidya, who had joined for a full-time PhD course, had vacated the hostel in April 2021 after she changed the course to a part-time one. They also stated that Vidya had not visited the university after the controversy over the fake document.

Police assume that Vidya will surrender if her petition for anticipatory bail is rejected by the court.

Phone hacked, says Attappadi college principal

Dr Laly Varghese, in-charge Principal of the Government College at Attappadi, in a conversation with Malayala Manorama, has expressed her suspicion that her phone had been hacked.

“Although there were doubts on the day of the interview about the bona fides of the certificate submitted by her, she did not respond to phone calls. She called back in the afternoon. The head of the Department of Malayalam spoke to Vidya on my phone as I was busy with another interview. My phone was configured to record all calls and her call was also recorded. But after the incident became a controversy, the audio recording could not be found on the phone”, Dr Laly said.