Pinarayi's govt seeks Cuban help to set up vaccine manufacturing centre in Kerala

The government of Kerala has expressed interest to start a vaccine manufacturing centre in the state with the help of Cuba's acclaimed state-run biotechnology firm, BioCubaFarma.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the development following a series of meetings a state delegation headed by him had with various stakeholders in Cuba on Thursday.

BioCubaFarma is reportedly responsible for roughly 50% of all Cuban research activities.

Pinarayi said that Kerala and the government of Cuba have also agreed to co-operate in the sports sector, mainly in the events of Volleyball, Judo and track & field in which the island nation has had decent success over the years.

The Kerala CM hailed Cuba's renowned public healthcare system, tropical medicine and neuroscience research. "Cuba has achieved great success in manufacturing world-class medicines and medical equipment. By entering cooperation with Cuba in this field, an attractive change awaits Kerala," Pinarayi said.

Earlier, the state delegation met Raul Fornes Valenciano, Vice President of Cuba's National Institute of Sports.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets Raul Fornes Valenciano, Vice President of Cuba's National Institute of Sports in the presence of Kerala ministers KN Balagopal and Veena George. Photo: Facebook/@PinarayiVijayan

Pinarayi said Cuba has agreed to provide training for Kerala athletes in Volleyball, Judo and track & field events.

Besides, the possibility of organising online chess competitions between Cuba and Kerala was also discussed, he said.

Like India, Cuba has a strong legacy in chess, its most famous player is Jose Raul Capablanca, a former world champion, who is regarded as one of the all-time greats.

Cuba also has a proud history in Volleyball, Judo and athletics, the events in which it has agreed to support Kerala. Cuba's most famous athlete is the legendary high jumper Javier Sotomayor, whose world record of 2.45m set in 1993 still stands.

In Volleyball, Cuba counts among the top 20 countries in both men and women categories. Judo is another popular sport in Cuba as over the years, its judokas have amassed over three dozen Olympic medals, including six gold.

"Interest was also expressed in sending Kerala athletes to Cuba for training. Raul Fornes Valenciano has agreed to help in developing sports in Kerala," Pinarayi said.

Ministers Veena George (health) and KN Balagopal (finance) are also part of the Kerala delegation that is on a ten-day foreign tour that began with a visit to the United States last week.