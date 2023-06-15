Gold smuggling: Customs officials held in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has nabbed two customs officials for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling via Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Customs Air Intelligence unit officials Aneesh Muhammad and Nithin are the officers currently in DRI custody.



It is learnt that the duo had helped the gold smuggling racket transport around 80 kg of gold through the airport.

DRI nabbed the two after suspecting their involvement in a recent gold smuggling case. A few days ago, 4.8 kg of gold smuggled from Dubai was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Though Customs cleared the baggage, DRI seized the gold at the airport.

Following this, members of the gold smuggling racket reached the Customs office and quarrelled with the officials. They also leaked their phone conversation with Anish and Nithin.

Following this, DRI confirmed the involvement of the customs officials in the gold smuggling cases and initiated action against them.

A probe team of DRI is interrogating the duo. Manorama News reported that the arrest of the two officials will be recorded soon.