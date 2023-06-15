Gold smuggling: Customs officials held in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 15, 2023 11:25 AM IST
Customs officials Anish Muhammad and Nithin helped gold smuggling racket to transport nearly 80 kg gold. Photo: Manorama News

Thiruvananthapuram: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has nabbed two customs officials for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling via Thiruvananthapuram international airport. Customs Air Intelligence unit officials Aneesh Muhammad and Nithin are the officers currently in DRI custody.

It is learnt that the duo had helped the gold smuggling racket transport around 80 kg of gold through the airport.

DRI nabbed the two after suspecting their involvement in a recent gold smuggling case. A few days ago, 4.8 kg of gold smuggled from Dubai was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Though Customs cleared the baggage, DRI seized the gold at the airport. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Following this, members of the gold smuggling racket reached the Customs office and quarrelled with the officials. They also leaked their phone conversation with Anish and Nithin.

Following this, DRI confirmed the involvement of the customs officials in the gold smuggling cases and initiated action against them.

A probe team of DRI is interrogating the duo. Manorama News reported that the arrest of the two officials will be recorded soon.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout