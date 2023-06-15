Wayanad Elephant Squad RO suspended for drunken brawl inside forest

Wayanad: The Department of Forests and Wildlife on Thursday suspended pending inquiry, a forest Range Officer of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary for alleged misbehavior in an inebriated condition inside the highly sensitive Anti-poaching Camp, nestled deep in the Tholppetty Forest Range.

K Roopesh, the Range Officer in charge of the Elephant Squad of the sanctuary, had unleashed violence in the anti-poaching camp premises, violating service rules, causing much disgrace to the department in the public sphere, and also misusing the facilities provided to him in his official capacity, said the suspension order. Roopesh and three of his friends were injured in the melee.

The order dated June 14 (Wednesday), issued by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration) P Pugazhendi, was served to the official, here, on Thursday.

The disciplinary action against the officer was on the recommendation of the Vigilance and Forest Intelligence Additional Principal Chief Conservator who had submitted a report based on an internal complaint.

After consuming liquor in the prohibited zone, Roopesh also quarreled with the friends who had accompanied him into the camp, on May 27, leading to serial clashes between them. The official had ensured entry of his friends into the camp in his official capacity, with the special permission of KP Sunilkumar, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Tholppetty Forest range.

As the head of the Elephant Squad of the sanctuary, the official played a lead role in the capture of rogue elephants in the forest region, sources in the department said.