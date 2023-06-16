Thiruvananthapuram: A forest department official has been transferred after alleged medical negligence pertaining to the treatment of an injured elephant calf. The action came after a report by the divisional forest officer (flying squad).

The elephant, Manu, reportedly did not receive adequate treatment after the scared animal fell upon hearing the sound of an excavator at the Kappikkad Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, stated the DFO report submitted to the forest conservator (inspection and evaluation) based at Kottayam.

The report was submitted after pictures of Manu, crippled after the fall, became public. The elephant is unbale to walk now, but almost crawls, dragging its hind legs.

All elephants at the centre exhibited unnatural behaviour when the excavator was operated. Manu was injured when he got scared and fell on the concrete floor, DFO S Hiralal reported.

After receiving the report, Deputy Assistant Range Forest Officer TS Abhilash at the centre was transferred to Konni. The Deputy Range Forest Officer of Chittar Forest Station, Shiju S V Nair, has replaced him.

Four-month-old Manu was brought to Kappikkad from Akampadam Forest Station's jurisdictional area in Nilambur North Division's Edavanna range around 8.30 pm on April 13. It was lodged in a kraal near the veterinary hospital.

When the excavator and other heavy machinery were operated as part of a project work, 18 elephants, including Manu, panicked. Manu fell, and now has swelling on the top of its left hind leg, affecting its movement.

The initial treatment provided to Manu did not give the desired result. Though the Assistant Director of the Multi-Specialty Veterinary Hospital at Kudappanakkunnu in Thiruvananthapuram, too, treated Manu, its condition did not improve.

Manorama had reported Manu's plight on May 16. Intervening in the issue, the High Court of Kerala ordered the formation of an expert committee to provide treatment to the calf.