Police suppression of LDF govt critics similar to North Korean tactics: Kemal Pasha

Former judge of the Kerala High Court Justice (Retd) B Kemal Pasha is furious with the Left Democratic Front Government for its brazen attempts to silence critics, including the Opposition, as well as misusing the police to have its way. The former judge cites police cases against Opposition leaders and CPM State Secretary MV Govindan's warning to the media as instances of fascist tendencies. He also responded to the raging controversy over the fake certificate case involving a former Students' Federation of India activist, K Vidya, and the failure of the police to nab her.

The argument that the police machinery is being used against those criticising the government has gained currency after cases were recently filed against Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran. They were booked when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is on an overseas tour and this has given rise to doubts of ulterior motives.

The Vigilance has filed a case against Satheesan over the overseas funding for a flood rehabilitation project he had initiated in Paravur, his Assembly constituency. Sudhakaran is facing a Crime Branch probe on charges that he was linked to Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer, now in jail. The case was registered against Sudhakaran on a complaint that money was exchanged in his presence.

In an interview to Manorama, ex-judge Kemal Pasha assesses the state of affairs in Kerala under the LDF dispensation.

Isn't it odd police cases are registered against the Opposition Leader and KPCC president when the chief minister is overseas?

The recent incidents indicate that they would go to any extent. CPM State Secretary MV Govindan had threatened action against any critic of the government or the SFI. What message does the secretary of a ruling party wants to convey? Isn't it you can do anything with immunity? Isn't his statement a message to the party units under him and students to do whatever they please? I haven't heard Govindan making such statements before.

Cases were registered against VD Satheesan and K Sudhakaran based on past incidents. What could be the intention?

The police force is now being used as a tool to suppress political rivals. The police have degenerated to abysmal levels that they are willing to do anything to please their political masters. This is made possible by appointing senior officers servile to the party in key positions.

Isn't the government acting as per its whims and fancies because the Opposition is weak?

The people voted them (the LDF) to power despite several instances of corruption because there was no alternative. The Opposition is engaged in a constant power struggle among themselves as to who should become the chief minister or who should hold key positions. The Opposition parties lack the capability to capitalise on the CPM's deterioration. This is a major problem.

The Left Front has been claiming to be anti-fascist. But isn't it using the police to silence the critics?

In fact, their (Left Front's) acts amount to fascism. It may be termed political fascism. It is suppression. The media is considered to be the fourth pillar of democracy. The media is more important than social media. If that pillar becomes weak, the country will destabilise. This is what they want. This is called fascism. What we are seeing now is not expected from a Left party. The right to criticise is the topmost right in a democracy. Only that right could spark innovative ideas.

Isn't unleashing the police to suppress opponents similar to what is happening in China or North Korea?

We can cite North Korea. China has changed a lot. They have several intelligent people. Suppression of critics is not as harsh as in the past. A comparison with North Korea is more appropriate. The current situation is that critics are targeted on social media.

The present-day CPM is not a real Left organisation. It is a business. There is even a group called the cyber comrades who are paid. Cyber comrades are asked to be hyperactive to sideline others.

People are paid to target the critics. I used to get abusive calls from Dubai. The calls stopped after I kept ignoring them.

We now have the second Pinarayi Government. How do you rate it vis-a-vis the first one?

The chief minister is now silent whenever allegations of corruption are made. He is aping the Centre which doesn't know how to face allegations. It is spineless. The same is happening in Kerala. Does Pinarayi speak when allegations are raised? He doesn't. People could be taken for a ride for some time, but not always. People will realise what is going on. The current dispensation is trying to prevent information from reaching the people.

Do you think the first Pinarayi Government which ran the administration with the help of advisors was better?

Advisors are meant to advise illiterates. Now, there are not even advisors. The chief minister thinks he knows everything. I have visited Times Square. People even dance in the nude there. At least two to three lakh people gather at Times Square daily. It is that crowded. Didn't you watch the chief minister's address at Times Square? How many people attended the event? Less than 500. He went there to address such a thin crowd at our expense. It is said that the people there will meet the expenses because of the fund-raising drive. Who else will misuse power in such a way that too in plain sight?

The Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill is being viewed as a move to silence critics. Won't the bill deprive the public of his right?

Haven't you heard of Nawab Rajendran? He waged a battle against corruption through legal means. Can anyone speak like Rajendran now? The Lok Ayukta lost its teeth when Section 19 was amended. Those at the Centre, too, deserve it, because they are more damaging.

The police haven't so far found K Vidya who has been facing allegations of forging documents to land a job! It is not that Vidya has not been traced but they cannot nab her.

How do you, as a judge, view Vidya's prayer in her anticipatory bail plea to avoid arresting her since she is unmarried?

"I am single, I have killed three-four people. Set me free!" Her plea is similar to such an excuse. I haven't heard such a request when I was in service. If it had come up before me, I would have shown Vidya her place.

A child who was a victim of the high-handedness of the Pink Police in Attingal got justice from the court. Can the public, too, always expect such justice from courts?

Didn't the common man bring them (LDF) back to power? They received a kit and gave their votes. They (LDF) will come up with something similar again, and the people will forget their failures.

Have you wondered how long can people respond if the current situation continues?

I don't know when I will be named an accused. Whatever the case may be they cannot silence me. I am not bothered about cases.