Come rain or shine, Tharoor taunts Britain about its colonial past

Shashi Tharoor has done it again. He's gone to England and reminded the Brits of their colonial past.

If his famous offensive at the 'Inglorious Empire' came eight years ago at Oxford, his most recent gibe is merely a tweet, done from the courtyard of Cambridge.

One of Tharoor's popular non-fiction is 'Inglorious Empire: What the British Did to India', which was an elaboration of his speech made at the Oxford Union.

The other day, while posing alongside his sister Smita in front of a 'sun-dappled' Cambridge University, Tharoor felt 'stunned by the extent to which climate change has transformed England'.

The Indian Member of Parliament said he's had 'six sunny days out of seven' on his most recent visit to the UK.

And that surprised him because apparently, Tharoor has "been visiting the UK for half a century without ever seeing a full day’s sunshine".

But the London-born former diplomat wasn't going to stop there. He quickly surmised: "No wonder the Brits had to flee their benighted country to conquer places where the sun shone!"

If that wasn't enough, he rubbed it in: "And thanks to global warming it’s time for their former victims to return the compliment…"