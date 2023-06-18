Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after CPM state secretary alleged K Sudhakaran was under probe in a POCSO case, the KPCC chief K Sudhakaran hit back saying the ruling party was raising false allegations against him.



He accused the CPM of conspiring to name him an accused in the cheating case against the so-called dealer of fake antiques Monson Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran was addressing the media after CPM state secretary M V Govindan claimed the crime branch would question the Congress chief in the POCSO case against Mavunkal.

“CPM is behind the case against me. M V Govindan was talking like he was present with me at Monson's house. I will take legal action against the CPM leader for defaming me,” said Sudhakaran.

“How did Govindan know the details of a confidential statement of the complainant in the POCSO case? Even Monson had asserted that I have no role in the cheating case. I don't know about the people who filed a complaint against me. But CPM and its activists have been on a witch-hunt targeting me over this fake case,” said Sudhakaran.

Earlier in the day, Govindan told the press that the minor survivor had 'confirmed Sudhakaran's presence' when she was sexually assaulted by Mavunkal.

"She noted that Sudhakaran didn't intervene to stop the crime. Based on this, the crime branch has stated that the KPCC chief will be questioned in the POCSO case along with the cheating case,” said Govindan.

However, the crime branch team probing the case denied Govindan's claims and clarified Sudhakaran was named as an accused in the cheating case only.