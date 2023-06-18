'Women carry weapons as they feel unsafe,' say Kerala MPs after visiting violence-hit Manipur

Idukki: There is an atmosphere of fear in Manipur and the people, especially women feel unsafe, says Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose who visited the violence-hit north-eastern state along with Ernakulam MP Hibe Eden.

"Violence in Manipur is not showing any signs of receding and law and order has been in complete disarray," said the MP, who spent two days in Manipur.

"The women I met in different camps in Imphal and elsewhere said that they were carrying iron rods, knives, and other weapons as they walk through the streets as there was no feeling of safety for them."

The MPs from Kerala visited the relief camps in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts where 11,000 and 37,000 riot-affected people have taken shelter.

He said they could only visit the camps where members of the Kuki community are housed and couldn't get to the Meitei camps due to security reasons.

Clashes between the two ethnic groups - Kuki and Meitei - have led to the death of over 120 persons and caused injuries to at least 400 since May 3.

"The Christian missionaries from Kerala are doing exemplary work at this point in Manipur by opening the facilities of their churches for the riot victims to stay. Churches and parish halls have been converted to relief camps,” said the Idukki MP.

“While speaking to the people of different communities and ethnic groups we came to know that there was a severe lack of trust between them. We were told that 239 churches were destroyed in Imphal alone. What I understand from this is, apart from the enmity between different ethnicities, there is also a communal angle to the riots,” Kuriakose said.