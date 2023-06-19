Kerala to consider engraving hologram on certificates: Minister Bindu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2023 06:04 PM IST
Minister R Bindu. Photo: Manorama News

Kollam: Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Monday said that to ensure quality, the government would consider issuing certificates with holograms engraved on them.

"We need a strong defense to address wrong trends in society. Creating a separate identification system for each certificate would be costly. But it is necessary to ensure the quality of our higher education sector," she told reporters here.

It must be noted that her comments came hours after SFI Alappuzha district committee member Nikhil Thomas was suspended pending inquiry for gaining admission to a PG course without clearing the degree examinations.

It is alleged that Nikhil submitted a certificate from Kalinga University to gain admission to the MCom course. However, Kerala Univerity VC Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal said the authenticity of the certificate needed to be checked.

"Forgery is a crime punishable by imprisonment. However one or two people doing cannot be generalised," she told reporters.

