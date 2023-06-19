MV Govindan is an indecent party secretary: K Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Monday slammed CPM state secretary MV Govindan.

In a Facebook post, Sudhakaran said that Govindan is an indecent party secretary and that he should act within the dignity of his position. In a veiled reference to A Vijayaraghavan, the former party secretary, he adds that the position had low standards in the first place.

Facebook post

To CPM's obscene party secretary,

I would like to ask you to show at least the dignity deserved by your position. But if you think of it, the position has always had low standards.

I am well aware that Syamala's husband (MV Govindan), who accused Anthoor native Sajan's wife of having an illicit affair after murdering Sajan is not capable of any 'dignity'.

But....remember that you are being heard not only by perverted communist slaves, but also by 'respectable' people.

I never thought you would degenerate into a typical 'Deshabhimani' correspondent filled with obscenities so quickly. What is this Govindan? Is this politics? Why are you and the CPM unable to raise political allegations with even a modicum of culture?

How could you come out with the next idiotic statement so quickly after harassing the whole media fraternity?

You might know a Pinarayi Vijayan who immediately falls at the feet of the master at the center when threatened with police and cases. Don't measure others with that scale, Govindan.