Six injured in attack on students on CUSAT campus

Kochi: Six students suffered head injuries following an attack near the principal's office of the CUSAT School of Engineering.

They have been admitted to Kalamassery Medical College. They were attacked when they were at the office to give a statement against Students Federation of India (SFI) members, who had allegedly caused a ruckus on the campus a month ago during an art festival, Manorama News reported.

As per reports, the attacked students belong to KSU. Students say that out of the blue, goons from outside inched towards them from different corners of the campus while they were waiting at the principal's office.

Soon after the attack, alumni and former college union members of SFI started posting messages on social media in support of the attack. One such message read "Grudge...it must be paid back". 'Big trees fall on CUSAT campus,' and 'Thundershowers in CUSAT campus,' were some posts that appeared soon after the attack, reported Manorama News.

Students alleged that despite having installed CCTVs all around the campus and the office, the principal now claims that visuals of the attack are not available as the cameras are not working.