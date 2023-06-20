Kalinga University checking Nikhil's certificates, will take legal action if fake

Raipur: A day after clarifying that SFI Alappuzha district committee member Nikhil Thomas wasn't a student there, Kalinga University authorities are checking certificates in its name produced by him in Kerala University for M Com admission.

Manorama News reported that the certificates produced by Nikhil at Kerala University are currently undergoing scrutiny at the private university.

Degree certificate, mark-list and transfer certificate submitted by Nikhil

were mailed to the Raipur-based university by Kerala University officials.

If found fake, the university is planning to take legal action against the student. Even if the certificates are found to be original, Kalinga will be answerable as to how somebody who wasn't a student at the institution could source such documents.

Kerala University has also sent Kalinga documents on Nikhil's stint at MSM College, Kayamkulam, which is affiliated to it.

While Kalinga's B.Com programme follows semester system, Nikhil's certificate apparently claims that he studied under an annual system, which will also be investigated. (In the annual system, exams are conducted after one academic year, whereas in the semester system exams are conducted twice a year.)

Fake certificates before too

According to reports, there were complaints on fake certificates issued in the name of Kalinga University in the past as well. In 2021, a few reporting agents were arrested in Bengaluru for providing Kalinga University certificates for Rs 47,000.

In Hyderabad too, there was a case of candidates producing fake certificates from the university to apply for teaching job in technical universities. It is not known yet whether Nikhil's allegedly fake certificates were sourced from such rackets.

On its website, Kalinga University warns students on the issue as well.

A CPM member recommended Nikhil

MSM College manager Hilal Babu told media on Tuesday that a CPM member, who is very active in the party, recommended Nikhil Thomas for his post-graduation seat at the college. “If I mention his name it will affect him personally. We have filed a police complaint regarding the fake documents,” said Hilal Babu.