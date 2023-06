Malappuram: A man was found dead on a railway track near Tanur in Malappuram on Tuesday.

Prima facie, it seems he was hit by a train. The deceased is Ayoob (38), son of Kuttippuram native Narikkalam Kambath Bapputty.

The body was found on the track near the Vattathani-Companypady stretch between Tanur and Tirur stations.

Ayoob was staying at his spouse's house near Vattathani. The body was shifted to Tirur District Hospital.