Fake certificate row: SFI expels Nikhil Thomas; Police register cheating case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 20, 2023 05:59 PM IST Updated: June 20, 2023 07:25 PM IST
It is alleged that Nikhil Thomas has submitted a fake degree certificate of Kalinga University to obtain M.Com admission at Kayamkulam MSM College

Alappuzha: Amid heated debates on the fake certificate row, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has expelled its former Alappuzha area secretary Nikhil Thomas from its primary membership. It is alleged that Nikhil submitted a fake degree certificate from Kalinga University to obtain admission MCom programme at MSM College, Kayamkulam. 

Meanwhile, Kayamkulam Police have booked Nikhil Thomas after receiving a complaint from Kerala University. Charges including producing false documents and forgery for purpose cheating are slapped on him, Manorama News reported.

SFI, which till yesterday has been defending its leader, decided to expel Nikhil after confirming that he had given misleading explanations to the outfit.

CPM-affiliated students organisation said Nikhil had prepared the certificate with the help of the education mafia and observed that he committed a serious offence which should not be done by an SFI member.

On Tuesday, the Kerala University registrar officially filed a complaint with the police seeking a comprehensive probe into the issue. Following this, police booked Nikhil. It is learnt that the accused is absconding.

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal on Monday said the allegation that an SFI leader has submitted a fake certificate to secure admission to MCom programme is a serious one and the varsity will approach the police to investigate the incident.

KSU, the student organisation of the opposition Congress, has been alleging that Nikhil failed in the BCom degree course at MSM college but when it was time to join for MCom, he produced a certificate from Chhattisgarh-based Kalinga University.

(With PTI inputs)

