Man, four-year-old nephew die as boat capsizes in Vaikom

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2023 07:56 PM IST
Sarath (33), Ivan (4).

Vaikom: Two people, including a four-year-old boy, died when the boat they were travelling in with members of their family capsized.

The accident happened in the Chettikkari area. The deceased are Putanthara Sarath (33) and his sister's son Ivan (4).

Ivan is the son of Udayanapuram panchayat member Deepesh. Six members of the family were in the boat. They were on their way to offer condolences to another family.

The four survivors were taken to the hospital. Of them, one child is said to be in critical condition.

