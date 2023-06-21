Fever cases likely to go up in Kerala, Health Minister calls for caution

Thiruvananthapuram: Health minister Veena George urged the public to exercise extreme caution as cases of flu, dengue and rat fever are likely to go up in the state. The minister stated that special inspection will be carried out in places where dengue fever cases are reported.



A total of 32 people have died of contagious diseases in the state so far. Malappuram district has topped the list of fever patients. Over 2000 people sought treatment for fever in the district on Tuesday. Among them, 16 are having symptoms of dengue fever. Manjeri Medical College opened a special fever clinic on Tuesday.

Out of the 130 dengue cases reported in the state on Tuesday, 64 are in Ernakulam.

“A monitoring cell would soon be operational for the constant evaluation of the situation. Extra vigil should be maintained with the spread of dengue fever and leptospirosis reported in many districts including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam,” she said.

Meanwhile, she noted that COVID-19 cases are not increasing in the state.

A total of seven dengue deaths and 27 due to 'rat fever' (leptospirosis) had been reported in the state during the January-June months this year, Veena George said. The minister was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of health department officials here to take stock of the situation and assess the preparedness.

The minister noted that the department has been trying to reduce the deaths related to fever cases.

“To provide speedy and effective treatment to the affected people, district-level health facilities and systems would be strengthened. To ensure the smooth functioning of the medical colleges and to avoid overcrowding there, the maximum number of cases would be attended to at the district-level facilities itself, she said. Seeking to strengthen and coordinate field-level operations, a monitoring cell would be launched soon, Veena George explained.

The department has made elaborate preparations to meet any exigency. At the meeting held on Tuesday, she directed officials to ensure adequate stock of medicines in hospitals and other health facilities and conduct fogging in areas where the breeding of mosquitoes is high. Urging health workers to wear marks while on duty, the minister said steps should be taken to avoid the spread of fever from hospitals. To check mosquito breeding, 'dry day' should be observed in schools, government offices and houses in the coming weekend, she added.

(With PTI inputs)