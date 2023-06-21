Disgruntled over Life Mission priority list, man sets fire to Keezhattur panchayat office

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2023 07:48 PM IST
The files that were damaged in the fire; a screengrab of Mujeeb setting fire to the Keezhattur panchayat office. Photo: Manorama

Malappuram: Police on Wednesday took a man into custody for setting a government office on fire over a dispute.

The accused – Mujeeb Rahman (46) of Alikkaparambu – set the Keezhattur panchayat office ablaze following a quarrel with authorities over the Life Mission priority list. 

Keezhattur panchayat president Jameela Chaliyathodi said Mujeeb's name appeared 104th on the general priority list of the Life Mission project in the local body. 

“We approved funds to construct houses for the first 50 beneficiaries on the list in the first phase. Mujeeb approached the panchayat with a plea to consider him on the first list. We denied his request as the list had to be followed as prepared. However, he was not willing to accept it,” she said.

Mujeeb reached the office on Wednesday afternoon carrying petrol in a bottle. Though the panicked employees pleaded with him to not set fire to the office, Mujeeb refused to heed.

“The office system was completely damaged in the fire. Ten computers, files, furniture etc. were destroyed,” said panchayat secretary Rajesh Kumar.

As per reports, Mujeeb locked himself inside the washroom and threatened to commit suicide. He said he worked hard to get a house in the scheme but received nothing but injustice from the authorities.  

Mujeeb was taken into custody from the panchayat office. Though he attempted to cut his vein, the injury isn't serious. 

"Mujeeb was taken to a hospital first, where he was treated for a minor injury on his hand. We will soon register the FIR and record his arrest,” Renjith K R, Station House Office, Melattur, told Onmanorama.

