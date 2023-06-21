'Just meeting milk shortage,' says Nandini as it plans rollout of 25 outlets in Kerala

Kochi: Paying little heed to the objections raised by Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's (KCMMF) Milma, Karnataka's Nandini milk is all set for launch in Kerala.

The Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation (KMMF) brand Nandini will roll out 25 outlets in the state in the next six months.

The long term plan is to ensure that at least one Nandini outlet is operational in every taluk of the state in the next two years.

According to KMMF, their aim is to supply the deficit milk of two-and-half lakh litres to the Kerala market and not compete with Milma.

Nandini has clarified that the brand's agency rights will not be awarded to small shops. Only those with a vehicle with cold storage facility to store and deliver milk at the right temperature will be provided contract.

Nandini is planning to roll out at least 25 outlets within six months. While the plan is to open 2 outlets in every district, it may be scaled up in densely populated districts.

The aim is to supply 25,000 litres of milk daily through these 25 outlets. One outlet will be ensured in every taluk within two years.

At present, the outlets are functioning at Kakkanad and Elamakara in Ernakulam district, Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, Manjeri and Tirur in Malappuram and Thodupuzha in Idukki districts. Outlets will also be opened in Kozhikode, Thalassery and Guruvayur soon. In addition to this, 16 more outlets will be opened.

Kerala's opposition

The Kerala government on Sunday wrote to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to resolve the issue between Milma and Nandini milk brands in the state.

The LDF government said it was concerned about the entry of milk and milk products of popular Karnataka brand Nandini into Kerala and asserted it would strongly oppose the move.

State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Milk Cooperatives J Chinchurani said Kerala has raised a complaint to the NDDB.

The minister said both Nandini and Milma are government-run organisations and therefore, when planning entry to another state, that state's permission ought to have been taken.