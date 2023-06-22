Palakkad: Hours after taking former SFI leader K Vidya into custody in the controversial fake experience certificate case, Agaly police recorded her arrest, reported Manorama News. Sources close to police revealed that Vidya rubbished the charges and alleged political conspiracy behind the case against her.

Claiming innocence, Vidya told police that she never produced any fake experience certificate in the name of Maharaja's College or any other. She argued that colleges appointed her as a guest lecturer after examining her academic excellence.



During the interrogation, Vidya reportedly told the probe team that members of a pro-Congress teachers union hatched a conspiracy to trap her in the fake case.

She will be produced before Mannarkkad court by noon after the interrogation at the DySP office.

The probe team nabbed Vidya from her friend's house in Kozhikode on Wednesday nearly 16 days after registering the case. It is learnt that Kuttoth in Kozhikode where Vidya sought asylum is a CPM citadel.

Manorama News reported that Vidya is not cooperating with the interrogation. She complained of facing severe mental stress.

Three cases have been registered against Vidya. Ernakulam Maharaja's college, Karinthalam college in Kasaragod and Attapady Govt.College lodged complaints against her for allegedly producing a fake experience certificate to obtain an appointment as a guest lecturer.

She was booked by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. If found guilty, she will be jailed for 7 years.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court will pronounce its verdict on Vidya's anticipatory bail plea on June 24, In her plea filed before the high court, Vidya claimed that the case against her has been "initiated for political reasons" and at any rate "the allegations on the face of it do not attract the offences alleged".

According to the complaints, the woman claimed in the "fake certificate" that she was a guest lecturer at Ernakulam Maharaja's College in 2018-19. But Maharaja's College identified the experience certificate as fake and reported that the no guest lecturer was appointed in Malayalam department since 2013.