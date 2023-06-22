Stray dog that attacked 14 people in Kottayam dies, autopsy confirms rabies infection

Kottayam: Rabies infection was confirmed in the stray dog that attacked 14 people at Vaikkom here. The dog which was under observation at Maravanthuruth veterinary hospital here died on Wednesday. The dog was found rabid in the autopsy conducted at the virology lab of the animal husbandry department.



The death of the dog triggered panic among the natives of Maravanthuruthu as the dog had gone on a biting spree in the area last week. Meanwhile, Maravanthuruthu panchayat stated that there is no need for concern as all the people injured in the stray dog attack are administered with anti-rabies vaccine.

Stray dog attacks are increasing in Kerala amid the lapses in implementing Animal Birth Control Programme. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Kerala government on a plea seeking permission to euthanise "suspected rabid" and "extremely dangerous" stray dogs in the Kannur district of the state.

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M M Sundresh issued a notice to Kerala and directed it to file a reply by July 7.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the district panchayat of Kannur raising the issue of stray dog attacks and mentioned the death of an 11-year-old differently abled boy in such an attack in the district this month.