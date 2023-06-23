Fake certificate allegation: HC to consider KSU leader Ansil Jaleel's bail plea today

Alappuzha: The High Court of Kerala will consider the anticipatory bail application of Kerala Students Union (KSU) State Convener Ansil Jaleel today. He is facing charges of forging his degree certificate.



On Thursday, June 22, the court restrained the police from arresting Jaleel till it considers the case registered by the Cantonment Police in the Kerala capital.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor sought time to inform the court about the government's stand on the bail application.

Alappuzha district Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaitra Teresa John submitted before the court on Thursday that Jaleel had complained a few days ago, stating canards were spread against him.

However, a probe was not launched after registering since the details were unavailable. Though the police had contacted him two days ago, he was out of town, and his phone was switched off yesterday, the officer said.

Jaleel said he would hand over relevant documents to the police at the SP's office today. He would also forward his complaint to the Governor and Director General of Police.

VC's clarification

Meanwhile, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal clarified that in its complaint to the police the University didn't allege Ansil Jaleel had forged a fake degree certificate.

The vice-chancellor's statement has put the Cantonment Police under suspicion.

Dr Kunnummal said the complaint was lodged based on a newspaper report.