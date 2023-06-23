Palakkad: K Vidya, booked in a case after she was accused of submitting a forged teaching experience certificate as part of a job application, collapsed during interrogation at the Agaly DySP office here on Friday.

Vidya, who had been absconding since the case emerged two weeks ago, was arrested from a village in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

Manorama News reported she was rushed to the Tribal Hospital in Kottapuram. If doctors recommend further treatment, she will be shifted to another hospital in Palakkad or Thrissur district for expert medical care, a source said.

Reports claimed that Vidya was in severe mental stress after she was arrested in connection with the case. She told the probe team that she had been on medication for stress.

Mannarkkad munsiff magistrate court remanded Vidya to judicial custody till July 6 on Thursday.

The Left government had come under attack from the opposition Congress and BJP for the delay in arresting the accused, who was allegedly a former member of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPM.

She was booked by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her anticipatory bail plea filed before the High Court, Vidya claimed the case against her has been 'initiated for political reasons' and at any rate 'the allegations on the face of it do not attract the offences alleged'.

The FIR against her was registered on the complaint of Government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad. According to the complaints, the woman claimed in the 'fake certificate' that she was a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College in 2018-19.