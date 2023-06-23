‘Pinarayi is Mundu Modi,’ reiterates Jairam Ramesh as Cong protests Sudhakaran’s arrest

Kochi: The Congress in Kerala will observe Saturday as a black day in protest of the arrest of its state chief K Sudhakaran in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

The party, in a statement, issued soon after Sudhakaran's arrest said it will organise strong protests throughout the state against "the fascist move by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government".

The party leadership has labelled the police action, 'politically motivated'. "The Congress party firmly asserts that we shall not be intimidated by such autocratic tactics aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our resolute leaders. We will respond to the wrongdoings of the CPM through the judicial system and the will of the people," the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

Party's communication head Jairam Ramesh yet again compared Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rest of the Opposition is on one track nationally, while Pinarayi Vijayan is busy proving what has all along been known — he is Mundu Modi. This unwarranted harassment of Kerala PCC President K. Sudhakaran based on a trumped-up case will only make our resolve stronger in Kerala," he tweeted.

From the Congress protests in Kannur Friday evening. Photo: Manorama

Kerala's Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also said Pinarayi was 'carbon copying' what Modi does in Delhi. He said the arrest was part of a political conspiracy. "The Congress and the UDF will challenge the move to book leaders who have been raising criticism and corruption allegations against the government," he said in a statement.

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala said Sudhakaran's arrest was based on instructions given by the CPM. He said the 'arrest drama' was part of the attempt to divert public attention from the allegations against the party and the government.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas said the CPM was playing dirty politics. "The Crime Branch is acting according to the CPM's script. If the CPM is trying to silence Sudhakaran and Congress with the arrest, it will remain a dream," he said.

Congress workers took out protest marches throughout the state against the arrest.