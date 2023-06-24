Minor boy ‘traps’ man who tried to sexually assault him on bus

Pathanamthitta: A minor boy “trapped” a man who tried to sexually abuse him on a running bus here by recording the act in his mobile camera. He then then informed his co-passengers about the incident.

The incident happened the other day at Thatta. The 17-year-old boy didn’t lose his presence of mind as the accused, a government official, started touching him inappropriately. He took out his mobile and caught him in the act.

The accused, works as an Overseer in Pandalam Thekkekara panchayat. The child shouted when he tried to abuse him. The panicked man then jumped out of the bus and fled.

The Kodumon Police have registered a case, including charges under the POCSO Act, against the accused based on a complaint by the boy. The cops launched a hunt for the accused, who has gone absconding.

The boy’s family said they would go ahead with the case and that they stand by the complaint.