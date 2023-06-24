Multiple vehicle collision in Malappuram; lucky escape for several people

Malappuram: Several people had a miraculous escape in a multiple vehicle collision at Munduparambu - Machingal Bypass here on Saturday morning.

The mishap was caused by a heavy-duty truck carrying large steel rolls coming from the Palakkad side and heading towards Kozhikode which fell on its side. The truck driver had apparently lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a downhill stretch of the road.

CCTV visuals obtained from the spot reveal that the truck had slid along the road after it fell sideways and hit a car, which subsequently rammed a scooter.

The car had only one occupant - the driver- and the scooter too had a single rider. Both of them had a lucky escape. However, the scooter rider suffered some injuries.

Meanwhile, the truck also hit four other vehicles parked on the roadside in front of a nearby shop.

The truck driver Sankar (34), belonging to Maharashtra, suffered injuries and was admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Scooter rider Muhammed Shafi (43) of Randathani in Malappuram, was also admitted there.

Faseeh, a worker at a car care centre adjacent to the accident spot, suffered minor injuries and sought treatment at a private hospital.

Sumesh, another employee of the car care centre who was at the wheel of the car which had been rammed by the truck, escaped without injuries as he was wearing a seat-belt.