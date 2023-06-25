POCSO case remarks: Sudhakaran to file defamation suit against Govindan, 'Deshabhimani'

Kannur: KPCC president K Sudhakaran will file a defamation case against CPM state secretary M V Govindan over the latter's attempt to link the Congress leader to the POCSO case in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is the prime accused.

Sudhakaran clarified that he would be filing a case against Govindan and 'Deshabhimani', the CPM's mouthpiece, in two days.

At a press conference a few days ago Govindan had asserted that Sudhakaran would be questioned by the Crime Branch in the POCSO case. He also alleged that Sudhakaran was present at Monson's house when a girl was abused by the conman. His remarks were based on a report that appeared in the 'Deshabhimani' daily.

However, the Crime Branch had come out against Govindan's claim. The agency, however, booked Sudhakaran in a cheating case. He was arrested and let out on bail.

Sudhakaran had announced that he would move legally against Govindan soon after the latter made the shocking statement.

The Congress veteran, earlier, retracted his decision to step down as KPCC chief in the backdrop of the cheating case.

Sudhakaran clarified that he offered to resign as a damage-control measure. People close to the leader said he contemplated resignation as he was anxious over the adverse impact his arrest in the case would have on the Congress party.

However, once all sections of the party, including the high command, opposed the move, Sudhakaran decided to stay put and said the entire issue was a closed chapter.

He further said that after his interrogation, he was fully confident that there is no evidence in the case.