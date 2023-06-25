2 Wayanad men, who were booked under POCSO charges, arrested again for related offence

Wayanad: Two young men from Wayanad, who had been in custody on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and Cyber cases, were rearrested on Sunday for a connected offence.

The first accused, Jyothish, 30, a native of Krishnagiri near Meenangadi was already in judicial custody, so arresting him again was not difficult.

However, his co-accused, Unnikrishnan, 31, also of Meenangadi, had been granted bail. So, the Cyber Police unit at Kalpetta had to get him back into custody on Sunday.

As per the initial case, Jyothish, Unnikrishnan and their friend, Sajith, 25, a native of Kolagappara, circulated the naked visuals of a minor girl. They were arrested on June 6.

Jyothish is also accused of sexually abusing the minor with whom he was allegedly intimate. After their relationship turned sour, Jyothish shared their intimate videos with Unnikrishnan and Sajith.

Later, Unnikrishnan blackmailed the girl and forced her to appear naked in a video call, which he recorded.

The probe team stumbled upon the connected case when they discovered a mobile phone used by another girl to which Unnikrishnan and Jyothish shared the visuals. It was in this case that the duo was rearrested.

Strict action will be taken against those who take and circulated pornographic photographs and videos, said Shaju Joseph, Wayanad Cyber Police Station Inspector.