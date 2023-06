Kozhikode: Theatre and film actor C V Dev passed away on Monday. He was under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for the past few days.

He was 83.

He has acted in over a hundred movies, including 'Sadayam', 'Ee Puzhayum Kadannu', 'Manassinakkare', 'Ullam', 'Njan', 'Urumbukal Urangarilla', 'Kadha Thudarunnu', 'Sukhamayirikatte', 'Mizhi Randilum' and 'Chandrolsavam'.

Hailing from Kozhikode, Dev first appeared in the movie 'Yaro Oral', which came out in 1978.