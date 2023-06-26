Thiruvalla man arrested for flashing woman on bus at Chadayamangalam

Kollam: A 49-year-old man was arrested for flashing and misbehaving with a woman on a bus at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district on Monday.

Sabu, 49, a native of Mannar near Thiruvalla, has been taken into custody. He has been slapped with various sections under the IPC, including 354 (related to outraging modesty of women).

According to reports, Sabu stood next to a woman passenger who was sleeping on her seat. By 6.30 pm, the woman was startled to see the man touching her and flashing. After she screamed, fellow passengers restrained the accused and took him to the nearby police station. The woman passenger is a medical student.

The Chadayamangalam Police told Onmanorama that Sabu had with him several bus tickets.

From the initial enquiry, the cops have understood that Sabu frequently travels by bus and has a history of misbehaving with women passengers.

"He said he reached Chavara in search of a job, but we are probing to know more about his intentions," a police officer told Onmanorama.

In recent months, at least two cases of men flashing and misbehaving with women passengers on Kerala buses were reported.