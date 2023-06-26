Kannur: A K Prashant Babu, who complained to the Vigilance to probe into the dealings of Congress' Kerala chief, said he had alerted then Chief Minister A K Antony about the rampant corruption after K Sudhakaran became the state forest minister.

Sudhakaran was the Kerala forest minister between 2001 and 2004. Prashant filed the complaint with the Vigilance in June 2021.

Talking to reporters, he said money was Sudhakaran's weakness. "After I alerted the then chief minister Antony about the corruption, he assured me that proper action would be taken. But nothing happened," he said.

"When I first told the chief minister about the corruption, he understood the enormity of the allegation. But no action was taken. I was disappointed since then. I cut all ties with Sudhakaran in 1994," Prashanth Babu said.

"When I was the corporation councillor in Kannur, he brought a waste-to-energy project worth Rs 174 crore, which had corruption written all over it," he alleged.

"There was a huge scandal related to the acquisition of Rajas School. Sudhakaran took money from many people," Prashanth Babu claimed.

Babu was referring to the bid by the K Karunakaran Memorial Charitable Trust to take over the Chirakkal Rajas Higher Secondary School and Raja Upper Primary School in 2013 which did not materialise -- it was alleged Rs 40 lakh collected from industrialists and Malayali expatriates in the Gulf in the trust's name had gone missing.