Fake degree certificate row: Kerala University bans Nikhil Thomas for life

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala University on Tuesday imposed a lifetime ban on Nikhil Thomas, who used a fake degree certificate to acquire admission to a college under the varsity.

With this, Nikhil will never be allowed to study or write any exam at Kerala University.

The decision was informed by the varsity Syndicate, which also said that faculty and management authorities of MSM College, Kayamkulam, where Nikhil pursued his MCom, will be summoned.

A special committee headed by the Registrar will seek clarification from those involved in the matter.

Nikhil is currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, a special cell has been formed to verify certificates from universities outside the state.

Nikhil joined MSM College for MCom without passing BCom. He produced a fake degree certificate from Kalinga University in Chattisgarh to gain admission to the college.

However, upon detailed investigation, the college principal, the vice-chancellor of Kerala University and the Registrar of Kalinga University confirmed that Nikhil's degree certificate was fake.

Later, Nikhil was suspended from the college, and expelled from the SFI -- of which he was the Alappuzha area secretary -- and the CPM.