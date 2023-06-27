Kasaragod: K Vidya, who is accused of forging an experience certificate from Ernakulam's Maharaja's College to apply for teaching jobs, was granted interim bail by Hosdurg magistrate court on Tuesday.

She appeared before the court after she was arrested by the Nileshwar police earlier in the day. This is her second arrest in the case. Earlier Agali police had arrested her.

The court asked her to appear before the court on Friday.

With this, former SFI leader has received bail in both the cases.

Forgery charges

Nileshwar police have pressed charges of forgery against her for allegedly using two forged experience certificates to get an ad hoc teaching job at Government Arts and Science College at Karinthalam in Kasaragod district.



Earlier, Vidya had secured bail in the case filed against her by the Agali police on June 24.

In that case, the FIR against her was registered on the complaint of government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad. According to the complaints, Vidya claimed she was a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College between 2018 and 2019.

She was booked by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.