KSEB pulls plug on MVD for non-payment of power bill

Wayanad: The functioning of the enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) at Kalpetta was affected for nearly an hour on Tuesday after the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) staff cut power for non-payment of the electricity bill.

MVD had failed to pay the bills on time and the connection was snapped after the bill due date. After bills were remitted from the emergency fund of MVD, the connection was restored, officials said.

Though MVD officials lament that it is quite unbecoming for KSEB to snap the connection of a government department, KSEB officials said there are directions from their top brass not to show any leniency to erring government departments except water pumping stations of three-tier panchayat administrative bodies and hospitals.

However, it is alleged that the KSEB had in fact avenged the recent fine that MVD imposed on one of its contract vehicles for traffic violations.

Last week, MVD slapped a fine of Rs 20,500 on a contract vehicle of KSEB under Ambalavayal section limits for carrying a hook on top.

But KSEB dismissed the charges and said cutting power was just a procedural step.