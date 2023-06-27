Lesbian couple: Forced to end relationship with Sumayya, Afeefa seeks help from torture at home

Malappuram: A week after a Kondotty woman told the Kerala High Court that she chose her parents over her lesbian partner, Afeefa C S on Tuesday, approached district authorities claiming that she was being forced to undergo conversion therapy to 'cure' her homosexuality.

However, an attempt by the police and Sakhi staff to shift the woman and her mother to the One Stop Centre failed after her family forcibly took her away. "We don't know where they took her. The police are investigating that," the Women Protection Officer said.

In her complaint, Afeefa claimed that she was being tortured at home and was forced to undergo the 'therapy'.

The team that went to Afeefa's house faced violent protests and the family was unwilling to send the woman along with them.

"The mob was violent when the Sakhi staff and a few police personnel went to the house of Afeefa. They vehemently objected to the intervention of the authorities to help the girl. According to our information, the family had forced her to withdraw from the relationship with Sumayya," Gargi H, secretary of Vanaja Collective, an NGO involved in the case said.

On June 19, Afeefa told the high court that while she had been living with Kondotty native Sumayya Sherin for some time at Puthencruz in Ernakulam, she did not wish to continue the same and that she was now residing with the parents of her own volition.

She gave her statement in response habeas corpus petition filed by Sumayya.

Sumayya had claimed that Afeefa was abducted by her family.

(Sakhi is a feminist NGO that focuses on the empowerment of women, engendering governance, safety of women etc.)