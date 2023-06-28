Soldier arrested over suicide of girlfriend in Kollam

Kottarakkara: Anu Krishnan (27), a soldier hailing from Kottarakkara has been arrested for the alleged abetment of suicide of his girlfriend. Vrinda Raj (24) from Vallam had consumed rat poison and died at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram on June 23.



She was a student of MA in Psychology. Her suicide note and diary that were recovered during the investigation turned into major evidence against Anu Krishnan, said the police.

Vrinda and Anu were in a relationship for the past six years. It is alleged that Anu got engaged to another woman last week after promising to marry Vrinda.

When Vrinda questioned him about this engagement, Anu allegedly hurled abuses at her and humiliated her. The police suspect that it forced Vrinda to commit suicide.

Anu was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.