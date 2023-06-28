'May proceed with Priya Varghese appointment,' standing counsel advises Kannur varsity

Kannur: The standing counsel of the Kannur University has asked the varsity to proceed with the appointment of Priya Varghese.

According to the legal advice offered by the counsel, the court order has nullified the governor's stay on the appointment. The university sought legal advice on the validity of the Kerala Governor's order staying the appointment of Dr Priya Varghese as Associate Professor in the Department of Malayalam.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had frozen Priya's appointment on August 17, 2022, alleging nepotism. This order has not yet been revoked by the Governor. The governor also sent show cause notices to Kannur VC, interview board and syndicate members.

Dr Joseph Scaria, who is second in the rank list, had filed a petition in the High Court after the Governor's order. The single bench of the High Court ruled that Priya does not have certain qualifications and the appointment should be reconsidered. But this judgment was set aside by the Division Bench.